Canada’s Biggest Gold Heist case: Police arrests another key accused after two years, reveals Indian link

Canadas Biggest Gold Heist case: Police arrests another key accused after two years, reveals Indian link

A fresh arrest in Canada’s largest gold heist has reignited global interest as investigators close in on suspects linked to the shocking $20 million theft at Toronto Pearson Airport.

In a dramatic breakthrough in one of the most audacious crimes of recent decades, Canadian police have arrested a key suspect linked to the largest gold heist in the country’s history, reigniting global attention on this jaw-dropping theft.

On January 12, 2026, Peel Regional Police arrested Arsalan Chaudhary, 43, at Toronto Pearson International Airport, shortly after he arrived from Dubai – marking a stunning twist in the case that has captivated investigators around the world.

What Happened in the Heist That Shook Canada?

It all goes back to April 17, 2023, when a seemingly routine cargo shipment from Zurich, Switzerland, was offloaded at Toronto Pearson Airport – only to vanish the next day. The container held 6,600 bars of .9999-pure gold worth more than USD 20 million along with millions more in foreign currency.

The audacity of the crime stunned authorities: the thieves used fraudulent paperwork to extract the shipment from a secure airline facility, and the cargo simply disappeared into thin air.

Dubbed Project 24K – a nod to the purity of the stolen gold – the investigation has spanned continents and involved cooperation between Canadian authorities and international partners, including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Who is Arsalan Chaudhary?

Arsalan Chaudhary, now in custody, was charged with theft over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He was taken into custody during routine processing after landing on an international flight and will soon appear for a bail hearing.

Police allege Chaudhary played a logistical role in the heist – helping manage aspects of the stolen gold after it was moved off airport property. His arrest is a major win for investigators still piecing together how the theft was orchestrated.

Case Still Unfinished: More Suspects Remain Wanted

Despite this breakthrough, the investigation is far from over. At least two suspects remain at large, including another individual believed to be in India – former Air Canada employee Simran Preet Panesar – for whom Canadian authorities have issued an extradition request.

Additionally, a bench warrant remains for another alleged co-conspirator, meaning international law enforcement is still on high alert.

Global Mystery and International Crime Net

Police have recovered only a small fraction of the stolen gold and currency – and much of the haul is still missing. Tracing the movement of the missing treasure has taken law enforcement from North America to Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Peel Regional Police emphasize the complex, cross-border nature of Project 24K and continue to call on the public to help with any information that might bring more suspects to justice.

This stunning global story shows how even the most carefully planned crimes can unravel – especially when law enforcement doesn’t give up.

