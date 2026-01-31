Home

Viral

Couple hide 100 ducks around home, leave shocking note for cleaner - What happens next sparks outrage

Couple hide 100 ducks around home, leave shocking note for cleaner – What happens next sparks outrage

A house cleaner quit her job after being asked to find 100 hidden ducks as a “cleanliness test.” The bizarre task sparked outrage and went massively viral online.

If you’re searching for entertaining tales about unusual things your work-from-home job has made you do, we’ve got the perfect story for you. As odd online searches about this trending topic are suggesting, a cleaner quit her job in the middle of her shift after her employers made her do a bizarre task. She detailed how her clients made her search for 100 miniature rubber ducks hidden all over their property. Find out where the homeowner hid the ducks and why she quit the job after reading further!

Cleaning With A Catch

The Canadian house cleaner started her shift like any other Monday morning would. When she arrived at the house, she came across a note left on a jar that had this instruction.

“We hid 100 mini ducks all over our house to ensure you do a good job. Place all ducks in this jar when finished.”

The jar had an estimated 100 ducks hidden in obscure places such as behind cabinets, plant pots, and underneath furniture.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How many rubber ducks were hidden in client house?

Cleaning expert Devon was shocked at the request and quickly began searching for all the ducks after her first thought. After counting down to 76 ducks found, she sent the homeowners the following message in which she ended up quitting her job.

“I’m not going to play duck duck goose for you”

Devon admitted that the task made her feel disrespected which is why she quit immediately after confronting her clients.

Cleaning Procedes To Go Viral

It wasn’t until Devon shared her story on TikTok that the post received over 3 million views. With such attention, came outraged netizens who sided with Devon.

One TikTok commenter posted “Next time you’re looking for a cleaner. Hide the ducks.”

Don’t Trust The Cleaner Trending Topic

People on social media didn’t take too kindly to the task as they found it offensive and undermining. While others did find it humorous and believe Devon took the joke a little too seriously.

Employers said they hid the ducks for fun, but many thought it was unethical to make someone feel so inferior at their job.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.