With several months left for India’s 75th anniversary, Canada’s iconic ice hotel named ‘Hotel de Glace’ has already kicked off the festivities by inaugurating an ice sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi. The sculpture is reportedly seven feet tall and was made by Canadian ice artist Marc Lepire. Also Read - New Delhi World Book Fair 2020: Gates Open at Pragati Maidan From Today; Check Date, Time, Theme Here

The sculpture was created and set up on Friday (March 12) just outside the Hotel de Glace which is located near Quebec City, the capital of the province of Quebec. A number of pictures of the ice sculpture has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Indian Consulate at Toronto with the caption, “Launching #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, to mark 75 years of India’s Independence, with an ice sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi in the iconic ice hotel.” Also Read - Jaitley hints at raising Rs 500 a month cash support to farmers in future

As per a HT report, Lepire is a prominent ice sculptor in Quebec City. He used nine blocks of ice and finished the statue in five hours. “To make Gandhi was very exciting for me,” he said. Also Read - Rahul has myopic understanding of issues: BJP

Earlier on March 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, an initiative by the government to mark 75 years of India’s Independence in Gujarat. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.