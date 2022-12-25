Canadian Influencer Perform Bhangra In -30 Degrees; Shares Message For All. Watch Viral Video Here

Viral Video: Dance is the narration of a magical story; that recites on lips, illuminates imaginations, and embraces the most sacred depths of souls. Bhangra is not a word but an emotion. Gurdeep Pandher, a Canadian influencer known for performing Bhangra in the frozen wilderness of the Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada, took to social media on Christmas to spread a message of joy and positivity. The NRI, who has taken Bhangra to the international stage is known for performing traditional dance moves in unusual settings. This time, he was seen dancing to bhangra beats in -30 degrees Celsius weather in Canada’s Yukon.

“Hello everyone, in my natural habitat, in the wilderness of Yukon, I am sending you Christmas greetings,” the Canadian influencer is heard saying in the video. Before breaking into bhangra, Pandher said, “I am also sending you joy, hope, and positivity. All I want for Christmas is bhangra,” reads the message on the Pandher’s sweater.

‘From my natural habitat at -30C/-22F temperature in the Yukon, I am sending you Christmas Greetings, joy, hope, and positivity!’, reads the caption alongside the video. Many users praised the influencer by leaving positive remarks in the comment section. Till now, the video has received over 203.1k views and over 5,0000 likes.

From my natural habitat at -30C/-22F temperature in the Yukon, I am sending you Christmas Greetings, joy, hope and positivity! Watch on YouTube: https://t.co/pQo92pduXJ pic.twitter.com/my5CJ0Zsdv — Gurdeep Pandher of the Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) December 24, 2022

“Your positivity, inner joy and warm spirit are inspiring!,” wrote a Twitter user. “You are a wonder Gurdeep and you never fail to spread joy. Sending my very best wishes!,” commented a second user. “Cheers! You always make me smile. Keep spreading the positive vibes. The world needs it,” expressed the third user. A fourth user said, “Nothing like a good Bhangra to get the blood pumping. Must feel like it’s only -10F! Merry Christmas Gurdeep ♥️.”