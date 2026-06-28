Canadian man catches 3 Indians allegedly dumping sofa in forest; Here’s what he does next | Viral

A Canadian resident confronted three Indian men he alleged had dumped a sofa near his home. The incident, captured on video, has since fuelled online discussions about illegal dumping, personal responsibility and respect for shared spaces.

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Rather than allowing the men to drive away, the homeowner insisted they come back, remove the couch and dispose of it the right way. Image Credit: taylor_mailer/Instagram

A Canadian homeowner confronted a group of Indian men illegally dumping a sofa in a forested area near his property. A video of the incident was shared by the man, sparking debate on littering, accountability while living overseas, and community responsibility.

Rather than allowing the men to drive away, the homeowner insisted they come back, remove the couch and dispose of it the right way. The episode has triggered a wider online conversation about public responsibility and respecting the places people live.

Canadian man makes Indians dispose off sofa properly

In Mission, British Columbia, local resident Taylor Mailer said he witnessed three Indian men allegedly disposing of an old couch in a forested area near his home. He claimed he became suspicious after seeing their vehicle speed away, believing they had dumped something down the slope. He chased their vehicle to in order to confront them.

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A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The footage begins with Mailer confronting the three men and taking them back to the dumping site. The men are then seen retrieving a large sofa from the wooded area and loading it onto their truck, which seemed to already be carrying other unwanted furniture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @taylor_mailer

According to Mailer, he accompanied the group all the way to the Mission Sanitary Landfill to ensure the discarded furniture was properly disposed of. The latter part of the video shows the couch being unloaded at the landfill rather than being abandoned in the woods.

The video was shared with the caption, “Caught these guys dumping their garbage off the bank right outside our house. Chased them down and pulled them over. Made them come back and pick it up. Then made them take it to the dump,” the text over the video said. It further read, “Call it a lesson in being Canadian.”

Internet reactions

The clip quickly went viral, with many Indian social media users thanking the Canadian man for stepping in and making sure the discarded furniture was taken to a proper disposal site.

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One of the comments on the video read, “Speaking as an immigrant myself: outstanding job making them clean up after their mess.” While another user wrote, “My FBI agent texted me telling me to not post what I had typed.”

A third user wrote, “Amazing what people will do to save like 50 bucks disposal fee.” Meanwhile, a fourth user wrote, “The only thing they learned is to come back at night next time. But good effort.”