Ottawa/New Delhi: How does a bhangra dancer celebrate finally getting his shot of the COVID-19 vaccine? By breaking it down on a frozen lake in Canada! Gurdeep Pandher, who is a Canadian Sikh and dance instructor, received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago. After getting his vaccine, he went to frozen lake and recorded a Bhangra dance video to celebrate the much-awaited inoculation.

Gurdeep Pandher shared the 55-second video on Twitter where he could be seen joyously dancing to dhol beats.

Along with the video, Gurdeep wrote a beautiful and inspiring message for people that said: Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I'm forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone's health and wellbeing."

Watch the viral video below:

Yesterday evening I received my Covid-19 vaccine. Then I went to a frozen lake to dance Bhangra on it for joy, hope and positivity, which I’m forwarding across Canada and beyond for everyone’s health and wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/8BS0N7zVZK — Gurdeep Pandher of Yukon (@GurdeepPandher) March 2, 2021

Canada’s Yukon city, where Gurdeep got vaccinated, is the first capital in Canada to open its COVID-19 vaccine clinics to people 18 and older.

Gurdeep’s happy dance after getting the coronavirus vaccine has gone viral and is taking the internet by storm. The video tweeted by him has received more than 2.6 million views in almost two days along with over 116k likes.

Netizens applauded the Bhangra dancer for his joyous spirit and enthusiasm in replies on Twitter. Here’s what some of the comments said:

