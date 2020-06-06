Protesting racial injustice and police brutality in the recent murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, a demonstration was organised on Parliament Hill in Canada which was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Wearing a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian PM participated in the protest and all love broke loose on Twitter when he took a knee to show his solidarity with the black lives. Also Read - TV Actors Commit Suicide in Chennai, Decomposed Bodies Found After Neighbours Complained of Foul Smell

Unlike US President Donald Trump who had criticised the kneeling gesture and said, “We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING!”, Trudeau took a knee and even stood in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the duration that the white Minneapolis officer knelt on Floyd’s neck. Winning hearts among the protesters and netizens, Trudeau was even seen carrying a ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt and chanting with the crowd from behind his face mask. Also Read - Delhi's Health Infrastructure Should be Reserved For City Residents, Suggests Doctors' Panel

In no time, Twitter was flooded with gush-worthy messages where Americans even drew parallels between him and Trump. Also Read - Oxford Journal Adds 'Lessons From Bhagwad Gita' to Its Paper on 'COVID-19 And Healthcare Workers', Relates With Religious Text

Hey @realDonaldTrump

This is what a real leader does!

JustinTrudeau acknowledged police brutality & racial injustice

AND took a knee in solidarity.

He rose to the occasion! YOU’RE A FAILURE! NOVEMBER IS COMING!

WE WILL VOTE YOUR ASS OUT!#VOTE @JoeBiden#GoJoe#KidVicious👊🏽 https://t.co/QZxw5Ey2ks — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) June 6, 2020

When @CanadianPM joins thousands gathered on Parliament Hill to say that Black lives matter — that my life matters, my dad’s life, my siblings’ lives, my kids’ lives, 1.2M Black Canadians’ lives matter — that’s a welcome balm for my troubled spirit.https://t.co/kbgM17PsXR — Greg Fergus (@GregFergus) June 6, 2020

In politics, there are times where a political practitioner needs to fully engage, to leave an indelible mark on the citizenry. In a world where most events are forgotten, some moments endure. Today @JustinTrudeau met the moment. https://t.co/RZ87ylrl9G — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) June 6, 2020

Refraining to name Trump when asked to comment on the US President tear gassing protesters to clear the way for a photo, Trudeau said, “We all watch in horror and consternation at what is going on the United States. It is time to pull people together.”