Unless you’re living under a rock, you would be well versed with sensational Canadian YouTuber and NBC’s talk show host Lilly Singh‘s obsession with Bollywood and on Madhuri Dixit Nene’s 53rd birthday, the diva unleashed her filmy style. Wishing her ‘very first idol’ on Friday, the Indo-Canadian diva made fans jaws drop in awe as she nailed with ease, Madhuri’s hook steps from several songs. Also Read - No Intimate Scenes in Films From Now on? India And Other Countries to Release New Guidelines For Shooting Post COVID-19 Period

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lilly shared the dance medley shot in her green room ahead of appearing for stage performances. From Chane Ke Khet Mein to Aaja Nach Le, ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh‘ host aced all the dance steps with some hilarious exaggerations that are typical of her but truly like all Madhuri’s fans ever. Lilly gushed in the caption, “I can’t be the only one who does the absolute MOST while getting ready to Bollywood music. Like sis, this is not my washroom. This is a field and I’m about to run through it, slow motion, with my robe Today is @madhuridixitnene birthday and in honour of my very first idol, here is a tribute to the queen. From a young age until now, you continue to inspire me and blow me away with your talent. 100% of my photos from childhood are me posing as you (Hum Aapke Hain Kon being the first movie I remember seeing ever). One of my biggest achievements in life was doing a video alongside Madhuri Ji and I feel nervous whenever I think about it. I feel like in our culture, as people grow older, they begin to think they cannot have passion or live freely. They stop trying new things and they lose the ability to play. Thank you for showing me that no matter how old we get, we can still dance wildly, live passionately and practice our art. You are incredible. Thank you for sharing your light with us for so many years. Many more to come. Sincerely, a forever fan. (PS: dope mix by @djsuketu) #happybirthdaymadhuridixit (sic).” Also Read - Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit Nene: 10 Bollywood Songs That Show There Can Never be a Dancing-Diva Like Her

In 2014, Lilly had collaborated with Madhuri Dixit for one of her YouTube videos where the latter was seen schooling her on ‘What Bollywood Has Taught Me’. It was when Lilly still went with her pseudo name, Superwoman and the video also featured “the very handsome producer” Anubhav Sinha.

Lilly Singh ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman, last year. Her latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show only amped up her fame as she continues to be recognised for her unmatchable sense of humour and respected by fans and even friends in the industry for being an invincible powerhouse of energy. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streamed on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India from September 21, 2019 and was a major hit to amp up her fan list. Fans can’t keep calm and we don’t blame them as we are equally excited and waiting on the edge for A Little Late with Lilly Singh Season 2.

Too busy slaying and achieving one impossible after another as the world slept, Lilly not only rose to become the “first openly bisexual woman of colour to sit in the host’s chair” but also sets fire to our social media feeds every time with her new videos overnight.