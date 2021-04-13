CBSE Board Exam 2021: Millions of students have been bombarding Twitter on a daily basis with the #cancelboardexams2021 to protest against the upcoming class 10, 12 examinations in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. The chorus grew louder especially after Maharashtra board postponed the class 10 and 12 board examinations and many hoped that CBSE would also follow suit. Not just students, political leaders, actors and activists also expressed concern that giving offline exams amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic is unfair to students. Also Read - Maharashtra Government Urges CBSE, CISCE to Reschedule Boards 2021 Amid COVID Surge

While some argued that examinations should be postponed, others said that the exams should be conducted online. Now, latest reports have claimed that the government is reconsidering its decision to conduct the CBSE board examinations in pen and paper (offline) mode. Both Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials are reportedly discussing if the class 10, 12 board exams should be deferred since COVID cases are rising exponentially.

However, with no final decision taken regarding the exams, students are now resorting to humour and pouring their pain in memes and jokes. As the debate rages online, hundreds of CBSE memes have taken over Twitter, with many students still requesting the government to listen to their demands.

Here are some of the best ones:

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Central government to cancel the CBSE Board Exams 2021 saying that the health and lives of students are crucial for all. Earlier, Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi had asked the government to reconsider its decision. In a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Priyanka asserted that it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres.

According to the revised date sheet for CBSE board exams 2021, the Class 10 exams would be held between May 4 and June 7 and those for Class 12 would be held between May 4 and June 15. CBSE officials, said as per COVID guidelines exam centers across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students.