Captain Smit Machchhar, flydubai crew honoured by UAE for cockpit attack response | Video

The UAE has recognised Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar and his crew for their bravery during the September 30 cockpit incident. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has invited Machchhar and PM Modi to light a torch at the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

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Captain Smit Machchhar received recognition from the government of UAE. Image Credit: @DXBMediaOffice/X

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has recognised Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and the flydubai crew for their bravery during the September 30 cockpit incident. Badly hurt, the captain still got the cockpit door open, allowing crew and passengers to step in and head off a potential disaster.

The crew members involved in the incident have received the First Class Order of Zayed II from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who recognised their work in keeping passengers safe and getting the aircraft under control during the emergency.

Also Read | Israel to honour Captain Smit Machar, who prevented attempted hijacking of Flydubai Flight 1073, with bravery award

The UAE’s recognition is just one of many tributes for Machchhar, with leaders in India, Israel and the United States also praising his actions. Israel has gone a step further, announcing a civilian bravery award that he’ll receive once he has recovered from his injuries.

Honour presented by Sheikh Hamdan

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum handed over the honours. He is also the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, and chairs Dubai’s Executive Council.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also received the crew members on Tuesday.

رئيس الدولة يمنح طاقم طائرة “فلاي دبي” وسام زايد الثاني، تقديراً لشجاعتهم ودورهم في الحفاظ على سلامة الركاب في واقعة رحلة “فلاي دبي” يوم 30 من شهر سبتمبر الماضي، وحمدان بن محمد يقلد الأوسمة للطاقم ويشيد بدورهم ومستوى المسؤولية التي تحلوا بها في الحفاظ على سلامة المسافرين وأمنهم. https://t.co/60sqR6y4Wx — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 27, 2026

The UAE leadership praised the crew’s courage and professionalism in protecting passengers and securing the aircraft, reaffirming that safeguarding people’s safety and security remains a priority for the country.

The crew members thanked the UAE President and expressed pride in receiving the honour.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered more than 31,000 views online. Shared by the Dubai Media Office, the post read, “The President of the State awards the crew of “Flydubai” the Second Zayed Medal, in appreciation of their bravery and their role in preserving the safety of passengers during the “Flydubai” flight incident on 30 September of last year, and Hamdan bin Mohammed presents the medals to the crew and praises their role and the level of responsibility they demonstrated in safeguarding the safety and security of the travelers.”

Also Read | Flydubai Omani co-pilot was blocked from flying earlier due to extremism link: Wall Street Journal reveals shocking details

One of the comments on the video read, “Salute to the government for recognising heroic efforts.” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Proud of you sir!!!!”

Global praise for Machchhar

Captain Smit Machchhar has won praise well beyond the UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a hero, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu applauded his bravery, and Donald Trump singled him out for opening the cockpit door even though he was seriously injured. Leaders in Israel and the US joined India in the chorus.