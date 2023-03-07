Home

Car Disappears, Woman Gets Thrown On Road, Tornado Fury Captured On Camera | Watch

Viral Video: Mother Nature is full of splendid features and is full of mysteries. It does not fail to surprise us or shock us, depending on the occurrences. Sometimes we get to see the most beautiful and stunning landscapes, and natural events like rainbows, blooming flowers, flowing rivers, and charming birds. On the other hand, we have also witnessed some of the most massive destruction of life and property caused by natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, incessant rains, landslides, forest fires, and tsunamis.

The video that we are sharing here with you shows nature in one of its brutal, angry forms, a tornado. The video shows a car on the road on a rainy day and it is overcast. It is already stormy weather as can be gauged from the video that is captured from inside a vehicle. Suddenly, the car in front shakes violently and within moments it disappears while a woman appears sitting on the road.

The video is shared on Twitter by Weird and Terrifying @weirdterrifying with the caption, “That came out of nowhere”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

That came out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/5BB11FFGd7 — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 23, 2023

In all probability, it was the tornado that took away the car with it and the woman is the driver of that car who jumped out or was lifted from some nearby place and thrown on the road by that tornado.

This is very scary to see and to experience it in person could well be a dead end.

The comments received on the timeline say a lot about this event. Sharing a few with you.

Rob Ackroyd @Ackersboy Replying to @weirdterrifying, “where did that woman come from? and where did the car go??”

Azg @azg735 Replying to @Ackersboy and @weirdterrifying, “Looked like the suv toppled over hopefully everyone is alive with no injuries but if there are injuries hoping it is a minor one”

Thor | Kirito @Thorshammergems Replying to @weirdterrifying, “Nature is unpredictable”

@Mohamme70831792 Replying to @weirdterrifying, “After the climate change that is happening in the world, all these phenomena are expected and could be worse”.

Imran Hasan @CuriousHasan Replying to @Mohamme70831792 and @weirdterrifying, “While climate change has been happening gradually, everything can’t be blamed on it. Any natural disaster can cause significantly more damage in dense urban areas. Our cities have left no room for rain water drainage, space for wind gusts to flow”

Ncsukumar @ncsukumar1 Replying to @weirdterrifying, “BEING Unpredictable is the true character of nature N IT IS ALSO THE STRENGTH OF THE NATURE. BEING LAZY AND DECEIVING IS NATURE OF HUMAN BEING”.

