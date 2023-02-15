Car Drives Straight Up Vertical Cliff Defying Gravity, Netizons Amazed | Watch Viral Video
Car driving is an art.
Viral Video: You must have come across numerous instances of some good, exceptional driving skills on the road or in some adventure sports involving cars. The drivers and their skills with the machines never fail to amaze the audience. While the drivers are highly appreciated, the brilliance of motor engineering and the quality of tires often go unnoticed. This is what we are sharing with you here.
The viral video is shared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises with the caption, “Why you must have the right tyres…it helps”. It shows a car driving upward on a cliff that is almost perpendicular to the ground.
Why you must have the right tyres…it helps pic.twitter.com/2KyUGI4Xfu
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 13, 2023
This video is like an ode to the spirit of teamwork.
