‘Ghosle Mein Anda’: Netizens Destroy Chef’s Unique Ice Cream Decor in Hilarious Meme Fest

A caramel silk 'nest' decoration has gone viral. | Photo: Instagram/ @food_and_chefs

“We eat with our eyes first” – this famous quote holds true as our eyes feel the taste of food even before we actually eat it. Chefs are well aware of this fact, which is why presentation plays a crucial role in marketing dishes to customers in today’s food industry.

When it comes to savoury dishes, chefs have limited room for creativity in plating. However, with desserts, they have more freedom to experiment and showcase their artistic skills.

One such dessert that has gained popularity among those with a sweet tooth, especially kids, is melted caramel with chocolate. But imagine a situation where a chef puts considerable time and effort into decorating a dessert, only to have the customer fail to appreciate the creativity and ask, “What is this? Where is my dessert?” It can be quite disheartening for the chef.

A similar incident occurred with a chef who became the target of netizens for his unique dessert presentation using delicate caramel silk wires.

In a video clip, the chef is seen creating these caramel wires by spreading melted caramel between two glasses using a large kitchen spoon. After repeating the process several times, he carefully shapes the thin wires into a circular form and places them on top of an ice cream dessert.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodlover❤️ (@food_and_chefs)

However, many netizens did not appreciate the creativity and likened the dish to a “Chidiya Ka Ghosla” (a bird’s nest with an egg on it). The video, shared on Instagram by the page @food_and_chefs, demonstrates the preparation of caramel silk decoration using two glasses.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 7.4 million views and likes on Instagram. Despite some users applauding the chef’s creativity and efforts, many made jokes about the dessert, suggesting that the addition of the caramel creation would significantly increase the price of the ice cream.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Le bhai ban gaya 50 to 500,” An Instagram user commented.

“The man who ordered be like I will be waiting,” said the second user.

“Bro thought he was spider man,” the third wrote.

“Ande ka ghosla lag raha hai,” another commented.

“Ye ghosle mein anda kis bird ka hai?” asked an Insta user

“Mama look! I found a nest,” joked another.

“Chidiya ka ghosla jisme anda rakha hai,” said another.

“Ghosle mein anda,” an Instagram user joked.

