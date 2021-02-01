New Delhi: Famous American rapper Cardi B on Monday took to Twitter to post a new video that not only took internet by storm but also intrigued desi tweeple to comment and share on it. The intriguing and surprising part of the video was that it had the super hit Bollywood song “Kaliyon Ka Chaman” from 1980s being played in the background. Also Read - Goofy Father Uses Hilarious Voices to Tell Bedtime Story, Adorable Baby Can’t Stop Laughing

The 28-year-old rapper's video clip teasing a bigger announcement to come soon went viral within moments after she posted it on social media. The 12-second-video clip, shows Cardi B appearing on top of a staircase and saying, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow — bye."

The video soon had her fans speculating a new video or album. But, at a time while the west was busy speculating about the big announcement, desi tweeple were amazed by the rapper's choice of music that was played in the background. The video has nearly 600K views, 45K likes and about 2k comments.

Here’s the viral video clip:

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

Now, let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted to her video:

Omg an Indian song in the background pic.twitter.com/FAOUTITWzY — Jatin ✨ (@StanJoeAlwyn) February 1, 2021

wait wait wait is that ????? kaliyon ka chaman ?????? daaammmnnnnn — Jenni🖤🖤 (@aqua_AlphaQueen) February 1, 2021

Kaliyon ka chaman.. Did i hear it right?!??? 💀 — ᴮᴱ Sanu⁷⟭⟬🧸🍓 (@kajjafeeluv0_0) February 1, 2021

I guess it’s Cardi’s version of Kaliyon ka Chaman. 🙆🏻‍♂️ — Arnab Kumar Chand (@chand_arnab) February 1, 2021

my brown people. please tell im not trippin, but is that Lata Mangeshkar singing in the back??? 😭 https://t.co/oK5BgFY9VM — ♡ duvy (@quayzahr) February 1, 2021