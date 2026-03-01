Home

Career advice of 26-year-old woman to focus on skills rather than degrees goes viral | Watch viral video

Viral video: 26-year-old woman shares advice to young students about focusing on skills rather than degrees.

Viral News: When students often remain stressed about their careers during the times of AI and skills, a viral video has taken the internet by storm. It features a 26-year-old Indian student sharing a heartfelt experience of how having a great score in Class 10 and having attained a bachelor’s and postgraduate degree helped her to get no degree. She honestly confessed that because she never focused on her skills and was always confused, she is jobless. The woman also added that she doesn’t even know if she’ll be married before being employed. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a 26-year-old woman who shared that she has completed multiple degrees in her life, which have not helped her to get a degree. She also urged the viewers to focus on their skills during the times of development and experience as many jobs as possible, as career advice. She also shared that at a later stage in life, she figured out that her passion in life was to help people, and that’s when she decided to prepare for the NEET examination. However, she did not succeed in the attempt and is still preparing for it.

A 26-year-old woman sparked debate online after saying years of exam prep and degrees left her unemployed. pic.twitter.com/H4gAuc8Jbl — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) February 28, 2026

The viral video was shared with the caption, “A 26-year-old woman sparked debate online after saying years of exam prep and degrees left her unemployed.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Government job is a scam … Young aspiring minds invest their prime 5-10 years but very few succeed. We need to start hyping this government job. Even in UPSC not more than 3-4 attempts should be provided, instead they can focus on new opportunities,” and another wrote, “Because the world has moved from degree to skills. The Indians are busy collecting certificates and now they’re realizing, it has no value.”

The third comment read, “The modern world clearly suffers from a shortage of individuals who embody at a high level the principal human qualities — intellect, will, and higher feelings.”

