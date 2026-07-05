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‘Carefully recorded every step’: Woman guides mother through online ordering, wins social media praise | Viral

The mother follows along attentively and records every instruction in her long-running diary, which she has kept since 2002.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 5, 2026, 6:14 PM IST
'Carefully recorded every step': Woman guides mother through online ordering, wins social media praise | Viral
A woman on social media shared a video of her teaching her mother how To shop online. Image Credit: nikum_diaries/Instagram

An emotional video of a mother and daughter has gone viral, highlighting how technology can bring different generations closer. People on social media are appreciating its simple and heartfelt message.

In a video shared by Nidhi Choudhary on Instagram, she can be seen teaching her mother how to shop on Amazon. Her mother listens carefully and goes through every step with curiosity and focus.

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Her mother documents each step

In the clip, the daughter guides her mother through the Amazon ordering process in detail. The mother listens with full attention and records every step in a diary she has been maintaining since 2002.

In the Instagram post, Choudhary said she enjoys teaching her mother simple tech-related things. She also shared that her mother learned how to order from Amazon and carefully recorded every step in a diary she has had since 2002.

Internet reactions

On social media, the video drew several reactions, as people appreciated the daughter’s calm guidance and the mother’s willingness to try something new. Many users noted that such small gestures often turn into the most memorable family moments.

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One user commented, “Love how patiently and softly you are explaining it to your mom.” Meanwhile, another user noted, “You are such a nice daughter.” A third user wrote, “Your mom is so cute,” added a third user.”

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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