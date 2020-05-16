Unless you’re living under a rock, you would be aware of the murky debate on ‘YouTube Vs TikTok’ which was snowballed after a content creator, Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar released a video by that name. Roasting TikToker Amir Siddiqui, Ajey took digs at the latter’s grammar, hinting that his education was inadequate. Also Read - Singer Asha Bhosle Debuts on YouTube with 'Main Hoon' Song on Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 64th Birthday

In no time, YouTube took down the video even though it was "a day away from saying that the most liked and most popular non music video on YouTube Globally belongs to an Indian Creator." Carry Minati has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube, and over five million followers on Instagram.

In answer to Amir's accusations of YouTubers producing similar videos while TikTok attracted more brand deals, Ajey dissected his video by occasional use of strong language. He pointed out Amir's grammatical errors, use of hashtags and other "shortcomings" while the latter hit back saying that he was not against YouTube but cyberbullying and hoped that Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar would influence his followers to abstain from the same.

YouTube subsequently pulled down Ajey’s video for violating its terms of service but actor Himansh Kohli, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, Bhuvan Bam and other fans came out in strong support of Carry Minati. In no time, hashtags like #CarryMinati and #JusticeForCarry broke Twitter.

Check out fans reaction on Twitter here:

It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I’m rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy ⚡ #carryminati #carryminatiroast — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) May 14, 2020

I know people, this is very disappointing and a shocker.#justiceforcarry — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) May 14, 2020

Deep down everyone will remember that yours was/will be the most liked YT video ever. We love you. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) May 15, 2020

All These Records of @CarryMinati are vanished in just a second bcz of those 2rs People!! Totally Disgusting @YouTube #carryminati #justiceforcarry pic.twitter.com/YFN3wMdGCL — P (@Iamdahdude) May 15, 2020

#justiceforcarry #justiceforcarryminati

We claim Justice for India’s topmost non musical video pic.twitter.com/i3o6ijNwlx — Pausali Singha Roy (@RoyPausali) May 16, 2020

We want carry video back.

We really sorry @YouTubeIndia

We really sorry nobody wants to hurt you #lgbtcommunity

They all are making videos to entertain everybody not to hurt you. There was no hurting statement for you.#justiceforcarry — Love Wadhwani (@love_wadhwani) May 15, 2020

#justiceforcarry his video has been deleted from youtube pic.twitter.com/YFhCBuCCak — Vansh (@Vansh12476509) May 16, 2020

Finally, Ajey broke his silence on the controversy and penned a long emotional note. It read, “Growing up all I ever wanted to do was make videos and entertain people. I started making videos since I was 10 – and I haven’t stopped since. I’ve given my hopes, dreams, blood, sweat – my whole life to my people on YouTube – A UGC platform where the entire content is built by users and creators like myself who somehow believe they can entertain millions of people irrespective of the access to resources they have. It is hard to accept this – but this video will remain banned and won’t be restored. This video had already broken several records and we were just a day away from saying that the most liked and the most popular non music video on YouTube Globally belongs to an Indian Creator. Sometimes the biggest achievements become an easy target to be pulled down. Not getting enough answers can be the most disappointing situation to be in. Well all I can say is it has been a very frustrating day. Thank you for all the love and support you guys have shown me. Life has repeatedly taught me and reminded me today that in the end the only thing that matters to me is your love and my commitment to give that love back by entertaining and staying honest with you forever. Thank you all for being by my side. And I do see you ALL (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@carryminati) on May 15, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

The post was liked by over 2.4 million fans on Instagram.