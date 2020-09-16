Soon after rumours of YouTube personality Ajey Nagar popularly known as CarryMinati’s name joining the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 surfaced on the internet, social media went into a crazy mode. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Famous YouTuber CarryMinati to be a Part of Show? Here's What he Has to Say

According to reports, the 21-year-old social media content creator will be a part of the show and is said to have reached Mumbai, where he is currently quarantined in a hotel. However, CarryMinati in his live stream video confirmed that the reports of him being a part of the show is not true.

CarryMinati denied the reports by tweeting, "I am not going in Bigg Boss! Don't believe everything you read."

But it still didn’t stop his fans from roasting him with memes and CarryMinati has been trending all over social media since Tuesday. Many felt betrayed as they trolled the Youtuber for his decision. Check out a few memes:

For those who are unfamiliar, YouTuber CarryMinati is from Faridabad, who is known for his roast, react, and online gaming videos. He recently made headlines with his popular YouTube vs TikTok video which was taken down from YouTube owing to the content violation.

The season 14 of the controversial show will begin from October 3, 2020, with Salman Khan as the host. The other contestants who will be seen on Bigg Boss 14 this year are Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Sara Gurpal, Naina Singh, Nishant Malkani, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli.