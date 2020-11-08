New Delhi: Kamala Harris is being showered with praises across the globe for becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect. And one such adorable congratulatory post has taken over the internet within moments after it was shared. To congratulate the first woman of colour to become the Vice President of USA, our very own Cartoon Network has created the Powerpuff girl version of Harris. Yes, that’s right! Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Calls Joe Biden 'Gajni', Says 'He Won't Last More Than 1 Year', Praises Kamala Harris

The official Twitter and Instagram handle of Cartoon Network posted a Kamala Harris version of a Powerpuff Girl on their account soon after her historic win. The powerpuff girl can be seen donning a navy-blue suit with white shoes and a US flag badge attached to her suit. The animated version of Kamala has been able to do very much justice to her personality and also had 'Kamala Harris- Madam Vice President' written on the image.

While the Twitter post had a short description, the network's Instagram post was an elaborated one. It said, "And just like that, she spoke. 🇺🇸 🙌🏾👏🏾🎉 Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris on your historic win! Kamala is the first woman, first African-American, and first South Asian-American to serve as the Vice President of the United States! Harris has served as the United States Senator for California since 2017. Born in Oakland, CA to two immigrant parents, her mother from India and father from Jamaica, she has spent her life fighting injustice. Thank you for being an inspiration for girls everywhere."

The post has been widely shared all over the internet, with netizens sharing it on their social media profiles and expressing how they felt about the powerpuff version of the vice president-elect.

Here are a few reactions from the netizens:

Shout-out to @cartoonnetwork for representing @KamalaHarris as the strong woman she is! As a huge Powerpuff Girls fan, I love this! pic.twitter.com/qwMwBcuzMh — Gabrielle Denize Newsam (@DiegosWoman) November 8, 2020

Now we need to edit @KamalaHarris into the last picture as the 4th powerpuff girl. — Lisa Marie Paradee (@LParadee) November 7, 2020

It’s always super cool to see brands like CN acknowledge stuff like this. Good on them. — spoon (@ImSpencerT) November 8, 2020