Viral Video: Cat Switches to ‘Beast Mode,’ Attacks Owner For No Reason

Viral Video:The video depicts a man moving a fridge inside the house without disturbing the cat. Suddenly, the cat starts attacking the owner, forcing him to take cover behind a door.

Cat Attacks Owner For No Reason. | Photo: Twitter @cctvidiots

Cat turned on Beast Mode: Cats are mysterious and unpredictable animals, making them very challenging to train or teach. Unlike dogs, these felines do as they please and don’t care about their owner’s thoughts. Cats are often aloof animals that seldom display possessive emotions, as shown in this video.

In the clip, an unprovoked pet cat can be seen attacking its owner without any apparent reason. The video depicts a man moving a fridge inside the house without disturbing the cat. Suddenly, the cat starts attacking the owner, forcing him to take cover behind a door. The animal continues its assault until the man manages to separate it by a heavy curtain.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the room and has since gone viral. According to the date on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred in May of this year.

Cat owner suddenly gets attacked by his cat unprovoked and for no reason pic.twitter.com/X1TeAEFZCT — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) August 6, 2023

The video clip was shared on Twitter by the handle @CCTVidiots with the caption, “Cat owner suddenly gets attacked by his cat unprovoked and for no reason.”

Since its sharing, the clip has garnered over 9.4 million views and received more than 42k likes. The clip has also prompted users to share their thoughts in the comments section. Many users shared their own experiences with their pet cats and expressed sympathy for the owner. Others took a more lighthearted approach and made jokes about the incident.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“bro sniffed his ankle and decided on violence,” a Twitter user joked.

“Dogs are better than cats,” the second user said.

“Lmao if I could die laughing, I think it almost just happened,” the third user said.

“No way in hell is a cat doing that to me, in my own house,” said the fourth user.

“Bro unlocked his inner predator,” commented another user with a horrific cat meme.

“Damn I hadn’t even thought about this possibility,” said another user.

“Did he smell another cat on the guy???,” another Twitter user joked on the incident.

“In all the years that I have lived with cats, I have never seen one go off like that. There must be more to this story…,” a user shared his experience with cats.

“Ummm… Was this cat recently dug up from a pet cemetery???,” another joked.

“this is why I don’t have cats,” another Twitter user commented.

