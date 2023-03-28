Home

Cat Defies Nature As It Loves Taking Shower And Its Joy Is Exuding: Watch

Viral Video: I’m sure that many of you guys out there must be waiting for the weather to get a bit on the warm side so that you can go and hit the shower under the direct flow of the room temperature water, i.e., a cool, cold one that we have been missing since the winters. In fact, it’s not only us but many animals and birds that relish the feel of taking bath in water at the natural, plain temperature.

When we talk about animals, especially the cat family, then we realise that the cat, the house cat is averse to water, let alone taking a bath under the shower. But this video that we are sharing with you shows a cat enjoying a full-blast shower.

The video is shared on Twitter by Interesting Channel @ChannelInteres with the caption “Cat in the shower 😊”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Cat in the shower 😊 pic.twitter.com/lBj81cYD7o — Interesting Channel (@ChannelInteres) March 27, 2023

It is really amazing and surprising at the same time because it is well-known that in the cat family, tigers and jaguars are natural-born swimmers and they even hunt in water, but the same is not applicable to lions, leopards, cheetahs, and the house cat.

It is a mystery that only the experts can crack for us. By the way, what do you guys have to say about this?

