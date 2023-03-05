Cat Hatches Eggs, Feeds Chicks Like Mother | Watch Viral Video

Home

Viral Video: There are so many stories connected to animals and their unusual, or should we rather say unnatural behaviour that we have come across. Whether it is a friendship between cats and dogs, or apex predators like lions and tigers getting intimate with humans. These stories have been repeated many times with new characters yet every time they touch us in a strange way.

There is one such story about a cat who hatched a few eggs and when the chicks came out, she acted like their mother. The video shows the journey of the cat right from hatching the eggs to playing mother to the chicks till they are a little bit grown.

The video is shared on Twitter by ViralPosts @ViralPosts5 with the caption, “she’s so gentle”.

It is mindboggling, almost to the extent that it can be construed as “fiction”. But given the fact that we have witnessed some of the most bizarre friendships, companionships, and adoption of young ones, this story cannot be dismissed.

Cats are naturally programmed to hunt and consume birds. But it raises serious questions about the information that we have gathered till now about our understanding and knowledge of the ways of wildlife.

