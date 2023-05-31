Home

Cat Discovers Its Human Mom Is Pregnant, Won’t Leave Her Side: Watch

This is such a thoughtful and caring gesture on the part of the cat.

She does not want to leave her mom alone. Most importantly, she realized that her mom is expecting.

Cat Loves Her Human Mom: We love to have pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds. Our pets are our best buddies and for many, they are much more than that, they are their “pet children” and an integral part of the family. They create a vibrant and lively atmosphere in our homes and lives.

The video we are sharing with you shows a cat who discovers that its human mother is pregnant and then she tries to spend as much time with her as possible.

The video is shared on Twitter by Animals Being Bros @AnimalBeingBro5 with the caption: Cat discovered her mommy is pregnant..

Cat discovered her mommy is pregnant.. pic.twitter.com/28WKvjXiDI — Animals Being Bros (@AnimalBeingBro5) May 30, 2023

This is such a thoughtful and caring gesture on the part of the cat. She does not want to leave her mom alone. Most importantly, she realized that her mom is expecting. Truly, nature has blessed animals with amazing discerning, sensitive powers.

The video has gathered several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Roy Ben-Tzvi @Roy_Bntz: Cats are amazing

José Marcial Narváez P. @MarcialM2: What a cute kitty

Sherrie Zabinski @SherrieZabinsk1: Love this!

Azuraromanov @azuracelestial: That cat looks so disappointed it wasn’t a kitten.

@Zedrick80428614: That’s cause cats can sense are nervous system

Cameron’s Switch Clips @SuprSonicChao37: Dawww… Wonderful.

Vance/Hollywood (now opening commissions) @VanceBr62836459: cat and baby

Karolina @karoooo_36187: eh bro thats sus

DrawnBorn(Jp) @DrawnBorn: The cat being the adorable lil helper & guardian.

Diana Griesdorf @Doobeedi: OMC. The baby and cat photo…”so you’re the heartbeat?” “Yup, you must be the purrrrrr machine I’ve been listening to!”

‍DΛVID‍ ‍ @d_a_w_e_e_d: Meet Toxoplasmosis

Alison Hasselquist Affiliate Marketer Lead Gen @motcorner: both blue eyes. 🙂

Monica Batch @AuntyPrissy: She’s going to be a big sister!!!

Anime Comics World @comicsworld2005: Mashallah ❤️

GraceToo_ @catnip1317: Omg, my heart

MeidasMightyTruthMatters-Reggie @Burns12Regina: So adorable

Brooklyn girl in NC @Bklynheart57: This is so beautiful!!!!!!

