Cat Is Tied To A Bench, What It Does Next Will Blow Your Mind | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: We have seen animals doing a lot of things that amuse us in some way or the other. Sometimes they can be menacing but that depends on the situation they are in. rarely does it happen that animals leave us in a state of amazement.

Something similar happened which was captured on video. The video shows a cat tied to a big wooden bench by the neck and it is walking away with that bench.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Had enough, let’s go home 😼 pic.twitter.com/DH4wD3DDms — Best Videos 🎥🔞 (@_BestVideos) February 4, 2023

More than amazement it is a matter of concern. It seems that the owner of the cat or some immature person did it deliberately. This is not a way to treat an animal.

The video has drawn many comments that include, “When you bring your cat down to the boozer for one and end up there all day 😂🤣😂”, “Love this lol”, “That is one determined cat”, while one user said, “Its animal cruelty 😡”.

