Cat Pushes Back Human Baby To Safety As He Crawls Towards Stairs: Watch

The baby starts to crawl towards the stairs and just as he is about to reach the edge, the cat runs towards him with lightning speed.

The cat is the saviour here and there is no doubt about that.

We have discussed so many times how our pets play a pivotal role in our lives and make them special. Our pets are our family and they have a very strong perception of understanding the most subtle actions. We have seen dogs protecting their owners and their human siblings from potential dangers.

The video we are sharing with you shows a baby who is alone in a room with only the cat present there. The baby starts to crawl towards the stairs and just as he is about to reach the edge, the cat runs towards him with lightning speed and stands in front of him, and pushes him back, thus preventing him from rolling down the stairs.

The video is shared on Twitter by Animals Being Bros @AnimalBeingBro5.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The cat is the saviour here and there is no doubt about that. If she had not acted in time then it would have been a disaster.

The video has received a few responses. Sharing them with you.

Sir Janos Wildman @JanosWildman: So many questions???????

MikeOfTheSouthWest @MikeOfTheSouthW: Wow 🤩

Elon Sucks @mechwarrior07: That floor looks revolting

G’Day @Devout_Atheist_: I have questions

Cool Hand Luke @DeificEduce: That a ledge or something? Context would be nice lol

Wellindão @well__: The baby was going to a stairs and the cat stopped him to not fall

🌑 naicraoT @naicroat: That is a baby being attacked by a cat.

Matt k. @In_Matts_Head: Whatever they are feeding that cat it’s not good enough nor expensive enough for having to keep their kid safe

Cringeable @cringeable89: This video has “mad science” experiment in Ukraine written all over it. Is this Faucci research? Yeah probably not since the baby still had vocal chords.

