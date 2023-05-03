Home

Cat Takes Down Charging Snake With Single Swipe, Amazing Reflexes: Watch

Cats possess extraordinary reflexes and are armed by nature with exceptional weapons in their hunting arsenal.

Cats are small in size and light in weight. They also look much more alluring and harmless and they also make very good pets. But let’s not forget that they are born hunters who are gifted with staggering abilities, as shown in the video we are sharing here with you.

The video shows a snake closing into a cat and it gets very near to the cat’s face with its mouth wide open. The snake is pretty fast and it looks like it will hunt down the cat. But the cat gives the snake its famous slap-swipe that brings down the snake.

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “The average cat’s reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake’s reaction time, 44-70 milliseconds.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The average cat’s reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake’s reaction time, 44-70 milliseconds. pic.twitter.com/hykJwX894r — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 2, 2023

An incredible job is done there by the cat. They do possess extraordinary reflexes and are armed by nature with exceptional weapons in their hunting arsenal.

We have discussed and also witnessed some of the most amazing and breathtaking hunting videos of cats and snakes. Both the animals are excellent hunters and watching them in action is a visual delight. Both are masters of ambush, patience, and speed and they use these traits very effectively to hunt. But sometimes it does happen that these two wonderful and magnificent hunters come face-to-face.

Cats can jump up to six times their height since they have very strong leg muscles which catapult them into the air. Cats are gifted by nature with 18 toes, five toes on each of their front paws and four toes on their back paws.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.