New Mommy Alert! Watch Cat Adopts Chicks, Leaves Mama Hen In Shock

An owner of an adorable cat and a mama hen recorded a hilarious video that has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, tickling the funny bones of netizens.

Cat Adopts Chicks, Leaves Mama Hen In Shock. | Photo: Instagram @cats_of_day

We really love our furry pets and want to hang out with them a lot. The funny things they do make us smile a lot. Sometimes, we film the funny antics they do so we can watch the videos over and over.

The adorable clip showcases a mama hen who becomes puzzled upon seeing the cat sitting among its chicks. The hen stares at the feline repeatedly and waits for it to move, but the stubborn cat remains seated with the little chicks as if claiming them as its own. Surprisingly, the chicks also seem to accept the cat as their mother and don’t recognize the actual mother hen standing in front of them.

Watch The Funny Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cute Cats Of Instagram (@cats_of_day_)

The clip was shared on Instagram by a page named @ cats_of_day with the caption, “mother chicken knows there’s something wrong with the picture 😂”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated thousands of views and likes. The clip also prompted Instagram users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users express sympathy for the mama hen and filled the comment section with laughter emoticons, while others just cracked joked on the situation, stating that mama hen hired the wrong babysitter.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“The cat decided that it wanted to be a mother today and adopted the chicks. Simple🙂,” a user commented.

“Lol lol,,,,, keep the babysitter,,, doin a grt job mother chicken!!!🐥🐣,” another Instagram user commented.

“Not at All….. sooo sweet,” a user said.

“Why the added annoying laughter?,” commented a user who doesn’t like the laughter music.

“”those are my babies” Cat “I don’t give a Damm. They are mine now,” commented another.

Recently another video compilation of cats who can be seen fighting with snakes went viral on the internet. This video was a compilation of various clips that depict cats encountering snakes. In this compilation of videos, the furry cats displayed remarkable reflexes and bravery, which left the viewers amazed. The video was shared on Twitter and had viewed by over 1 million people. It also sparked conversations and garnered a lot of admiration from viewers.

Watch Here

Los reflejos de los gatos son impresionantes. 😯 pic.twitter.com/Ww7Ymx15cT — Eugenia Dinu (@DinuEugenia) August 5, 2023

The clip accumulated over 1 million views and a plethora of comments.

