Cats Play Badminton With Human Friend In Viral Video, Netizens Are Impressed: Watch

It’s a human and a cat against two cats.

Cats are known to be playful.

Viral Video: We love to play and want to play the games and sports we love. Some games require two opposing sides consisting of teams or a single player or double’s pair while a few games can be played alone. Badminton is one game that requires at least two players for a single’s game.

Here we have a video showing a double’s game. It’s a human and a cat against two cats. The human hits the shuttlecock and one of the cats hits it back and it goes towards the cat who kicks it. Then the game goes on until one cat from the cat pair side steps on the pedal of the litter bin. As a result, the cat perched on the bin is flung straight into an open trash bin.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat (@lian.shorts)

Oh, that is one of the most intense games one could witness.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

tushar_0120, “Half of the people not getting that it edited is hilarious 😂”

adnanmuchsin, “Those who think this real, 😢”

veganeabessa, “I expected everything but that”

_abhinand_10_, “Haters say it’s edited”

v_i_d_h_y_a__r_l, “I don’t know whether it is fake or real.. But it makes me smile 😂”

afroz_khan_00001, “Nice edit bro i can’t see anything”.

Fatherexco, “whoever edit this needs to be a lead editor for movies”.

dianamyname_, “Why Always Orange 😭😭😭”

verorocherr, “Where did you get all of those paid cat actors”

