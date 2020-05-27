A common man would also know better than to break rules, and that too at a time when the dreaded coronavirus pandemic is spreading everywhere. But it seems the rules do not apply to the mayor of Tantara, a small town in Peru, who decided to go drinking with his friends and then pretend to be dead when the police arrived to arrest him. Also Read - China's Missing 'Bat Woman' Appears on State TV; Says COVID-19 is Just 'Tip of The Iceberg'

And what is being seen as a callous move on the part of the mayor Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, is that when the police arrived to arrest him, he decided to lay down in a coffin and pretend to be a corpse. A picture that was shared on social media showed the mayor on his back, inside a coffin, and with a face mask on, while his friends were said to have been hiding in drawers. Also Read - Watch Elderly Woman Drag King Cobra by Its Tail And Fearlessly Throw it Into The Jungle

The caption on the post that was shared on Twitter stated that “Jaime Rolando ‘El Cholo’ Urbina Torres, mayor of Tantará in Huancavelica (Peru), emboldened by alcohol, violated social isolation by the pandemic and pretended to be dead so as not to be arrested by the Police.” Also Read - Warning! Do Not Try This at Home: Netizens Left Shocked as Man Casually Gives King Cobra a Bath

Jaime Rolando “El Cholo” Urbina Torres, alcalde de Tantará en Huancavelica (Perú), envalentonado por el alcohol, violó es aislamiento social por la pandemia y fingió estar muerto para no ser arrestado por la Policía. 😡🇵🇪🥃🍷 pic.twitter.com/Ur7coPDdhA — Carlos Alberto Cardozo Cardozo (@Cabezaborrador) May 21, 2020

The police obviously detained him for allegedly violating curfew and social distancing laws, and that too while being drunk.

According to standard.co.uk, the mayor is already facing flak from locals as he has been absent from his own town during the COVID-19 lockdown, and also for breaking the rules. The local media had also reported that he had been lambasted by officials for failing to set up emergency quarantine shelters and to put safety checks in place.

Peru has become one of the epicentres of the pandemic in South America with 104,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,024 deaths.