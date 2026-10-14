Caught in the act: Suspected phone thief hangs from moving train in Bihar after passengers catch him; video goes viral

A suspected mobile phone snatcher was seen hanging outside a moving train in Bihar after passengers allegedly caught him trying to steal a phone at Shivnarayanpur railway station. The video of the incident has gone viral.

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Caught in the act! Suspected phone thief hangs from moving train in Bihar after passengers catch him; Video goes viral (Image: Videograb)

A suspected mobile phone snatcher was left hanging outside a moving train after passengers caught him allegedly trying to steal a phone at a railway station in Bihar. A video showing the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident took place at Shivnarayanpur railway station in Bhagalpur district. According to reports, the man allegedly tried to take a passenger’s mobile phone through an open train window as the train was leaving the station. Passengers noticed his actions and caught hold of his hand.

However, as the train began moving, the passengers continued holding him through the window. The man was left hanging outside the train and struggled to keep his grip as it moved along the platform.

The incident is reported to have taken place on the Sahibganj-Danapur Intercity Express. The video shows the man hanging from the train while people nearby watch the scene.

What happened to the suspected thief?

According to local media reports, the man eventually fell near the end of the platform. Reports differ on what happened next, but local coverage said he managed to get away while railway personnel were arranging medical assistance. Some also reported that the man fell to the ground and sustained injuries. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) subsequently took him into custody.

Shocking: At Shivnarayanpur Railway Station, a thief tried to snatch a mobile phone from a moving train and run away, but he was caught and held through the window https://t.co/Eii1vALd4u — Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) October 12, 2026

Meanwhile, the video has also sparked debate on social media over the passengers’ actions. While some users supported their response to the alleged theft attempt, others criticised them for putting the man’s life at risk. They pointed out that holding someone outside a moving train could have led to serious injuries or even death.

How can passengers report theft on trains?

Passengers who witness a theft or face a security problem during a train journey can seek help from railway authorities instead of putting themselves or others at risk.

Indian Railways provides assistance through RailMadad and helpline number 139, which passengers can use to report complaints and request help during their journey.

The incident serves as a reminder to keep mobile phones and other valuables away from open windows, especially when a train is arriving at or leaving a station.