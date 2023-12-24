Home

Caught-On-Cam: 2 Men On Horseback Attempt To Rob Temple Donation Box In UP’s Kanpur

Two men riding horses arrived at the Radhakrishna Temple in Barra-6 area of Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh and attempted to steal the donation box.

The incident took place on the night of December 20.

Uttar Pradesh News: A bizarre scene unfolded outside a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district when two men riding horses arrived outside the place and rob the temple’s donation box. The incident was captured on security cameras installed at the premises and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, two men can be arriving outside the temple on horseback. One of the robbers approaches the donation box at the temple’s entrance and attempts to steal it while his accomplice, who is still mounted on a horse, keeps watch. However, the box, which is secured to the steel railing, does not budge even as the thief tries to dislodge it.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Unluckily for the would-be robbers, their plan gets foiled when stray dogs start barking at them, alerting locals and foiling the attempted robbery.

According to reports, the incident took place at the Radhakrishna Temple in Barra-6 area of Kanpur district on the night of December 20.

Jharkhand temple robbery

Earlier, in a related incident in September this year, a precious idol was stolen from a 150-year-old temple in Jharkhand’s Palamu district.

According to the police, the idol of Lord Laddu Gopal, made of ‘ashtadhatu’, and silver crowns of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi were stolen from the famed temple, located on the banks of the Koel river in Medininagar, on the night of September 11.

The robbery was captured on CCTV cameras at the temple and showed a man, with his face with a piece of cloth, carrying out the theft.

Following the incident police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident and recovered the idol in October.

“A case was registered based on the statement of the priest, Sunil Kumar Choubey, of the temple and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case,” said Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan.

The entire theft was caught on CCTV cameras. In the footage, a man was seen stealing the idol and the crowns from the temple, she said.

Acting on a tip-off, the main accused, Dilkash Roshan (30), was arrested from Delhi’s Govindpuri area on Sunday with the help of officers of the Delhi Police, the SP said.

Based on the information provided by Roshan, police recovered the idol, which was buried beside the main gate of a dental college in Garwah, she said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Surjeet Kumar said two other persons were arrested in connection with the case after the stolen crowns were seized.

Among the two arrested was Md Sohail, an accomplice of Roshan, and a jeweller in Bihar’s Sasaram, Upendra Kumar Seth. Sohail and Roshan had sold the crowns to the jeweller.

Roshan had committed the theft while Sohail was waiting outside on a bike, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

