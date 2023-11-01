Home

Caught On Cam: Robbery At Gunpoint At Jewellery Store in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar

Delhi Crime: Three armed men robbed a jewellery showroom in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Tuesday. The staff overpowered one of the accused, but the other two, who snatched a motorcycle of a passerby, managed to flee with the part of loot. According to police, the incident took place at Prem Vihar in Karawal Nagar where the three men came to commit the robbery at Jai Durga Jewellers. The shop owner told police that several customers were present when the gunmen, wearing helmets, barged into the shop.

“They took away the jewellery kept on the shop’s counter at gunpoint. As they tried to run away, the staff managed to caught hold of one of them. They also snatched his pistol,” a police officer said.

#WATCH | A jewellery shop was robbed by three men in Karawal Nagar area of Delhi’s North East district at gunpoint on 31st October. One robber was apprehended; one pistol and 4 live rounds were recovered from him. (Video source: CCTV footage confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/36KYhIBuRO — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

The accused who was caught by the shop’s staff has been identified as Faizan (26), a resident of Nand Nagari. Police said Faizan was facing three criminal cases and had recently come out of jail on bail. A pistol with four live cartridges has been seized from his possession.

Police have also seized the two motorcycles left behind by the robbers. Faizan is being interrogated and teams have been formed to nab his two associates, police said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.