Caught on cam: IAS officer abuses Bengaluru Police when asked for ID at Pub, viral video sparks outrage

An IAS officer and his three friends allegedly abused and assaulted a police inspector during a raid at a pub on Residency Road in Bengaluru on October 9. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

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Caught on cam: IAS officer abuses Bengaluru Police when asked for ID at Pub, viral video sparks outrage | Image: video grab X

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against an Andhra Pradesh-cadre IAS officer and his friends after they allegedly abused and assaulted an on-duty cop when he was conducting a raid at a pub in Bengaluru. The video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, sparking outrage over the civil servant’s behavior. The incident took place when the cop carried out a raid at a pub at around 1:30 am and asked for IDs from those present at the pub as a standard procedure. But when he asked to show an ID to the IAS officer, civil servant started arguing with the police officials.

What The Viral Clip Shows?

In the video, which has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, the IAS officer and his friends can be seen hurling abuses at police officers.

The IAS officer has been identified as Vikas Marmath, currently posted as Project Director of the Kuppam Area Development Authority in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. His three friends were identified as Abhay Uday Singh, Nitesh and Roshan. The incident took place at the Kavoor pub.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Andhra Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Vikas Marmat & three others have been booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer & obstructing a late-night police inspection at a pub near Residency Road. Marmat was also heard using profanities against a #Bengaluru cop. @DeccanHerald https://t.co/BdSwdaXVGa — Prajwal D’Souza (@prajwaldza) October 13, 2026

FIR Registered

The Cubbon Park police station registered an FIR against the IAS officer and his friends following the incident. According to the FIR, the accused IAS officer abused, assaulted an on-duty police Inspector and threatened him.

Joint teams of Bengaluru police and Central Crime Branch (CCB) were conducting raids at pubs in the city. During one such raid, a CCB official entered the pub and began checking the IDs of people present in the establishment at 1.30 am on Friday as part of standard procedure.

When the cop asked IAS Marmath to show his ID proof, he, along with his friends, allegedly started arguing with him.

The accused IAS officer allegedly started abusing the police officials. When the police inspector raised questions about his behaviour, Marmath allegedly slapped and threatened him. Marmath said that he is an IAS officer and the police could not take action against him.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, late-night raids were conducted at around 400 to 500 locations across city to check violations of operating hours and other alleged irregularities at pubs. Around 1,500 police personnel took part in the citywide raid.

Further investigation is underway.