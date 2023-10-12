Home

Caught On Cam: Masked Men Attack, Loot Delhi Petrol Pump Staff At Gunpoint

Six miscreants attacked and looted a petrol pump in Delhi's Ghevra area on late Tuesday night.

New Delhi: A shocking incident of looting has emerged from the national capital where six bike-borne masked miscreants looted a petrol pump in Ghevra area on Tuesday. They also fired two rounds and injured an employee who resisted in giving money to them. The incident that took place under the Mundka police station has created panic among the residents of the area.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, Six miscreants came on two bikes and asked a petrol pump employee to fill the tank of the bike while the other person took out a pistol and pointed it at the employee.

unidentified miscreants can be seen looting money from an employee at gunpoint in the Mundka area. One of the accused can be seen taking out a pistol from a bag and pointing it at the petrol pump staffer, catching him off guard, he then goes on and injures him by hitting him on the head with the gun. The CCTV clip which has gone viral on the internet was confirmed by the police.

Six miscreants came on two bikes and asked a petrol pump employee to fill the tank of the bike while the other person took out a pistol and pointed it at the employee. He then hit him on his head with the pistol butt.

They looted 10-12 thousand rupees from the employees.

