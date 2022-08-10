Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): After the hooliganism of self-proclaimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi was caught on camera, a similar case has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. In a CCTV video, a BJP youth leader, identified as Rituraj Chaturvedi, was seen entering a retired army man’s shop and thrashing him. Notably, the men’s salon shop is owned by ex-army man Dinesh Mishra, along with his 2 employees. In the viral video, the BJYM leader (BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party) barged inside the salon with his friends, and beat up the shop owner. Not only that, they also ransack the shop and destroy the goods. It is believed that the youth leader had an old dispute with the shop operator.Also Read - Viral Video: Sisters-in-Law Groove to 'Mai Nayi Naveli' With Their Devar, Burn The Dance Floor | Watch

After the video went viral, the police registered a case and began searching for the accused, according to a report by News 18. Rewa Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said a case has been registered against the accused and the matter is being investigated.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Mishra told that the police did not take immediate action after his complaint. He also claimed some police personnel were present there but didn’t intervene. He further alleged that the police took action only after the video surfaced online. Reacting to the video, BJP’s Rewa district president Ajay Singh said action will be taken against him in the assault case.