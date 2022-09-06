Hamirpur: A shocking video has surfaced online showing the plight of a pregnant woman after she was left on the road by an ambulance driver. The incident has been reported from Pandhari village of Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur where an ambulance driver left the pregnant woman and her relatives in the middle of the road because they couldn’t pay him Rs 1000. In the video, the woman is seen sitting by the side of the road, groaning in pain as her relatives try to comfort her. One of the relatives says in the video that if they had Rs 1000, the ambulance would have dropped them to the hospital.Also Read - Viral Video: What Anand Mahindra Tweeted On A Crane Carrying People On Flooded Bengaluru Road

A journalist called Rajesh Sahu tweeted the video and wrote, “Who does not know the bullying of the ambulance company and their drivers in UP. This video is from Pandhari village of Hamirpur. The family did not have Rs 1000 to give, so the pregnant woman was left on the road. There are such cruel people that what can be said.”

WATCH VIDEO: AMBULANCE DRIVER LEAVES PREGNANT WOMAN ON ROAD

यूपी में एंबुलेस कंपनी और उनके ड्राइवरों की बदमाशी कौन नहीं जानता। ये वीडियो हमीरपुर के पंधरी गांव का है। परिवार के पास देने के लिए 1000 नहीं थे इसलिए गर्भवती महिला को सड़क पर ही छोड़ दिया। इतने निर्मम लोगों हैं कि क्या ही कहा जाए। pic.twitter.com/So8OKthLsP — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) September 6, 2022

People were left sad and shocked to see the video, while some users demanded strict punishment against the ambulance driver. One user wrote, “@myogiadityanath @ respected CM sir Please take strong action again this ambulance so that it becomes a model of punishment for all other ambulance operator of the government, please take action now, I have very high hope with you , thank you.”