Caught on camera: Barmer employee plays cards on computer at counting centre

Votes were being counted in Barmer, Rajasthan, when a poll employee was caught on video playing cards on a computer. The clip has gone viral and sparked criticism of staff conduct on electoral duty and of supervision at the counting centre.

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There was no immediate clarification on the specific duties assigned to the employee. Image Credit: @BeelzebubJagga/X

As officials in Rajasthan’s Barmer worked through the vote count, one employee seemed to be doing something else entirely: playing a card game on a computer. The moment was caught on camera at the counting centre and has since spread widely on social media.

The clip was shot at PG College in Barmer, where Panchayat election votes were being counted. The employee, posted for the Dungeron ka Tala Panchayat Samiti counting work, can be seen playing a card game on a computer during his shift.

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What happened at the Barmer vote-counting centre?

According to the available details, the employee was on duty at PG College during the counting of votes for the Panchayat elections. Instead of appearing engaged in the work, he was seen playing Solitaire on a computer. Media personnel present at the venue captured the incident. The video showed the game displayed on the monitor as the employee sat at his desk, with the counting process continuing around him.

Rajasthan Panchayat election counting is underway, and the people responsible for counting votes are busy playing cards on their computers. Is this the seriousness with which elections are being counted? This is what happens when unqualified people get government jobs through reservation. — Vansh Arora (@BeelzebubJagga) November 20, 2026

There was no immediate clarification on the specific duties assigned to the employee or whether his role required him to be directly involved in counting votes.

The incident was captured on camera. The clip showed the employee engrossed in the game even as the counting process continued at the centre.

What did the administration do?

The episode has prompted worries about how staff behave and how closely they are supervised at the counting centre. People have also asked whether the officials meant to keep an eye on employees were doing so during the election process. So far, there is no word on disciplinary action against the employee or on any inquiry ordered by the administration.

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Internet reactions

The video has since garnered a whole lot of criticism, with questions being raised over how an employee assigned to an important electoral duty could be playing games during the counting process. It also raised questions about the officials responsible for supervising the staff at the centre.

“This country is beyond repair,” one user commented. Another wrote, “He might be a junior whose work is not counting. So what should he do?”

Other reactions included, “Apne yha aise he hota h (This is what happens here),” and “Yah log sudharne wale nahin hain (These people are not going to improve).”

While some users called for accountability, arguing that negligence should not be overlooked during an important election-related responsibility. Others, however, suggested that the employee might have been taking a short break and that his exact role at the centre was not clear from the video.