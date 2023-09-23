Home

Caught On Camera: Customers Punch Delhi Mobile Store Employees Over Delay In Supplying iPhone 15

A violent clash erupted at a store in the national capital due to reported delays in delivering the latest iPhone model to customers. The incident occurred between customers and employees of a mobile store in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar area, ANI reported. The customer became irate when there was a delay in supplying the iPhone 15 model to them.

A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. The clip showcases a heated exchange of punches and verbal insults between customers and store employees. Onlookers reported that tensions flared when the customer’s request for the iPhone 15 Pro was allegedly denied, leading to a furious outburst and violent fight. During the clash, some customers can be seen punching the employees and tearing the shirt of an employee.

Delhi Police has taken legal action against the customers and further probe into the matter is underway.

Talking about the iPhone 15, for the first time Apple made the ‘made-in-India iPhone’ available on the same day it launched the devices in the country and worldwide. Some customers waited in line for over 15 hours to purchase the latest iPhone model.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts that the iPhone 15 series will achieve shipments of 80 million units by the conclusion of 2023. Production challenges are arising as a result of strong demand for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, Apple has introduced carbon-neutral models in their latest offerings, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

