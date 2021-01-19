A woman who was eagerly waiting for her McDonald’s food order was left infuriated after she allegedly caught the driver cancelling her order and eating it himself. The customer who ordered the food via Just Eat in London, noticed that her order had been cancelled by a delivery driver shortly after placing it. Also Read - This Winter Season, Make Goan Fish Curry Your Go-to Food- WATCH Recipe

However, when she looked outside her home, she noticed the driver eating her chips and filmed a video of him. Her brother shared the clip on Twitter and wrote: “Yo Just Eat my sister ordered McDonalds on your site yesterday from Kentish Town McDonalds. The driver cancelled the order, sat outside her house and ate the food?”

The video which has gone viral, has brought mixed reactions on social media. While many sympathized with the woman and said that they have faced similar situation, many others commented that it could be another driver.

Similar thing happened to my wife Monday. Ordered @McdonaldsUK for the children, @JustEatUK driver called that he's outside, we opened the door but he wasn't. He went ahead and marked the order as 'delivered'. Still waiting for the investigation team and refund. — Widdy-widdy (@Shollyme) January 15, 2021

Are you sure it was a justeat driver?? Because they (drivers) can't cancel a delivery, definitely can't cancel once it was marked collected…. something is fishy here — ionel (@ionel_be) January 15, 2021

Playing devil's advocate here, if I was going to cancel someone's order, I wouldn't then eat it right outside their house. That seems beyond dumb. Surely the thief would eat it somewhere out of sight? Not accusing anyone of lying here, just seems a really illogical thing to do. — Rusty Shackleford (@RustySh46721632) January 16, 2021

After the furor, spokesman for the delivery company told The Mirror, “At Just Eat we’re committed to providing a positive experience for all of our customers. When we become aware of any practices that fall below the high standards we expect, we will always take steps to address this. As such, we were concerned to hear about this incident. We are investigating, will take action as appropriate and are also in contact with the customer.”

The spokesman added, “Most delivery drivers delivering food to customers’ doors are employed directly by independent restaurants. But we do engage with third-party courier companies, agency couriers and self-employed independent contractors to deliver on behalf of restaurants that don’t have this service.”