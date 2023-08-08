Home

Viral

Caught On Camera: Drunk Woman Abuses Cop, Causes Ruckus On Bengaluru Streets

Caught On Camera: Drunk Woman Abuses Cop, Causes Ruckus On Bengaluru Streets

An intoxicated woman created a ruckus on Bengaluru's Church Street, arguing and abusing police officers over a parking issue. The police eventually, succeeded in escorting her and another young woman home in an autorickshaw. Later, cops charged her with drunk driving.

Drunk Woman Causes Ruckus On Bengaluru Streets. | Photo: Twitter @sumneeditzz

Bengaluru: A video has surfaced from Bengaluru showing a woman in an intoxicated state causing a commotion on Church Street late on Sunday night. In the video, the woman can be seen arguing and hurling abuses at the police over a parking issue.

Trending Now

According to Public TV, the young woman had reportedly parked her car in a no-parking zone following which the traffic police had clamped the vehicle.

The woman started arguing with the police over the issue and started hurling abuses at spectators and police. The onlookers recorded videos of the drunken girl and the shared it on social media platforms. The video has now gone viral on the internet.

Watch The Video Here

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧ್ಯರಾತ್ರಿ ಚರ್ಚ್ ಸ್ಟ್ರೀಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ north ಯುವತಿ ಫುಲ್ ಕಿರಿಕ್! These northies are totally ruining our Bengaluru tradition and culture. pic.twitter.com/l0EVX48TYt — ಸುಮ್ನೆ (@sumneeditzz) August 6, 2023

In the clip, the drunken woman can be seen arguing with the police and as well as people standing there. The woman, in the video, refuses the water in a bottle given by a policeman and then pushing away another young woman, whose help the police had reportedly sought in the absence of a policewoman.

Following some pushing, shoving, and exchanging of insults, the police eventually succeeded in escorting her and another young woman home in an autorickshaw. Later, the Cubbon Park police charged her with drunk driving.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile In Bengaluru, a disabled autorickshaw driver faced a loss of Rs 23,400 due to a woman who tricked him with a fake payment through UPI, according to a report by Times of India. The driver, 58-year-old Shivakumar VH, lost his right leg during the pandemic and was going to see a friend. While he was on his way, a woman requested a ride to a place close to where he was headed to meet his friend.

“Around 9.45am, I was talking to one of my friends who owed me money. I asked him to come near PES College in Hanumanthnagar and pay me. When I was on the phone, a woman in her 20s approached me and asked me to take her near PES College. Since I had to meet my friend, I readily agreed. She asked me if I had PhonePe,” he said.

The victim revealed that he was talking to his friend on the phone, the woman overheard the conversation and asked the driver for his PhonePe number.

“My friend was supposed to pay me Rs 25,000. She overheard our conversation and again asked for my PhonePe number when we reached near Nayandahalli. I thought it was because she wanted to pay the auto fare and gave her the number,” he added.

When they arrived at the destination, the man received money from his friend, which the woman noticed. She then approached him, claiming she needed the cash to pay her college fees. She assured the driver that she would reimburse him through PhonePe.

The autorikshaw driver, however, did not receive the amount and his disability made it difficult for him to run after the woman.

Later, the driver filed a police complaint and the investigation into the matter is underway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES