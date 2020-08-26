In a video that is currently doing the rounds on social media, a woman in Hyderabad is allegedly seen thrashing a watchman at an apartment building in Chandarnagar over a small argument. Also Read - 'Looks Splendid on a Rainy Day': PM Modi Tweets Video of Iconic Sun Temple in Gujarat’s Modhera | Watch

The incident which happened on August 24 has been captured on a CCTV camera. The video shows the woman stepping out of her car and walking towards the watchman. After a small exchange, which probably turned into an argument, she is seen slapping the watchman repeatedly with her slippers. Also Read - 'She Had Her Eyes Open': 20-Year-Old Michigan Woman Declared Dead Found Alive at Funeral Home!

Further, she even kicks him as he tries to defend himself with his arms. Also Read - WATCH: Russian YouTuber Creates Giant Explosion Using 10,000 Litres Of Coca-Cola & Baking Soda

Watch it here:

#WATCH Telangana: A woman thrashed a watchman after an alleged argument took place between them in Chandarnagar, Hyderabad on August 24.

Local police say that they have received a complaint from the watchman & after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case. pic.twitter.com/LuYefrJzVV — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Soon after the incident, the watchman rushed to the police station to lodge a complaint.

According to ANI, local police have said that they have received a complaint from the watchman identified as Rafiq, and after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case.

Rafiq told the police that the woman asked him whether her mother was available at the apartment or not. After he couldn’t answer, an argument broke out between them leading to the violence.