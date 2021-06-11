New Delhi: A terrifying moment was captured on camera as a leopard entered a house and attacked a pet dog sleeping outside the door. The scary video shows the leopard sneaking up to the dog and attacking it. The video clip shared by news agency ANI was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at the entrance of the house. The incident reportedly took place in Bhuse village of Nashik, Maharashtra. Also Read - Mumbai Mayor Takes A Dig At UP, Bihar, Says City Has No River To Dump Covid Bodies

The video shows the leopard walking stealthily towards the dog sleeping at the doorstep. It finds it moment and attacks the dog, grabbing it by the neck with its jaws. Then it runs away with the canine in its mouth. The video has made its way onto Twitter and garnered thousands of views and lots of reactions.

WATCH the jaw-dropping video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard hunts a pet dog sleeping outside a house in Bhuse village of Nashik. (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/sHZ1O6VUEE — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

There have been many similar incidents in the recent past when a leopard entered a home and ran away with a pet dog.