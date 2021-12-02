Aligarh: Of late, there have been many incidents of leopards and other wild animals entering into residential areas. On Wednesday, a similar case was reported from Aligarh district where a leopard entered a college and attacked a student in Chharra area. According to Times of India, the incident took place at Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College under Chharra police station area in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Dances to Manike Mage Hithe, Flaunts Her Baby Bump | Watch

Notably, 15-year-old Lakhiraj Singh, a student of class X, entered the classroom around 8:30 when he spotted the leopard. As he tried to run away, the big cat caught hold of his arm and clawed his back, leaving him bleeding. After hearing his cries, a few teachers raised alarm following which the leopard ran off and hid in the classroom.

“As I entered the classroom, I saw there was a leopard. The moment I turned away, the animal attacked and bit me on the arm and back,” Lucky Raj Singh, the student who was attacked by the animal told NDTV.

Watch the video here:

#watch: A student of class X was attacked by a #leopard while he was entering his class at Chaudhary Nihal Singh inter college in #Aligarh’s Chharra area around 8:30 am today. The student has been sent to a hospital for treatment. Rescue operation in on. pic.twitter.com/za1Iee7fSJ — Anuja Jaiswal (@AnujaJaiswalTOI) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, a stampede-like situation ensued in the college campus, triggering panic in the area. As the news of the leopard straying into the classroom spread, school authorities informed forest officials and local police.

Another video : leopard sitting inside the classroom. #Aligarh pic.twitter.com/dH5t7CcRMM — Anuja Jaiswal (@AnujaJaiswalTOI) December 1, 2021

The rescue operation, which started around 10 am, lasted for over 9 hours, and the big cat was eventually evacuated.

Dharmendra Sharma, District Inspector of Schools, said, “The principal of Chaudhary Nihal Singh Inter College informed me that a leopard has entered the college at around 10 am. The District Forest Officials and other authorities have been informed by the college.”

He further added, “A student has sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. He is completely stable.”