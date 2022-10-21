Viral Video: A brawl broke out between two groups of people supporting different candidates for the President post of the president of the Apartment owners’ association in Noida’s Hyder Park residential society. According to media reports, the Apartment Owners’ Association allegedly reelected themselves. The residents were protesting outside the venue of the general body meeting when the guards objected to their presence, leading to the clash.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra on Head, Leaves Netizens Terrified | Watch

In the video, which is doing rounds on social media, a woman resident can be seen pulling a woman guard by her hair and slapping at least two other guards. While some guards were seen waving sticks and warning residents, but the clash continued. Two women residents claimed they were injured after being assaulted by the guards.

WATCH CLASH BETWEEN SECURITY GUARDS AND RESIDENTS IN NOIDA SOCIETY

#WATCH | UP: Two groups of people supporting different candidates for post of Apartment Owners Association President of Noida’s Hyde Park society got into a clash yesterday. 2 women had minor injuries. Complaint registered, 2 guards detained: DCP Noida (Vid source: Viral video) pic.twitter.com/SCHfwwM9w9 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

The police said that action had also been taken under CRPC Section 107 (security for keeping the peace) and 116 (inquiry as to the truth of information).

Meanwhile, two private security guards of a housing complex here were taken into police custody over the clashes.

“The clashes broke out between the residents over the post of president of the society’s Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA). The guards also got involved in the fight, leading to injuries to two women,” a police official said. “Two guards have been detained following a complaint from the injured women and further investigation is underway,” the police official said.