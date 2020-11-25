Ghaziabad: Residents of Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar were in for a huge shock when a leopard was spotted roaming around in the streets on Tuesday morning. The big cat entered the generator room of the vice chairperson of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), creating panic among residents. Also Read - 17-Year-Old YouTuber Crashes His Billionaire Dad's $3.4 Million Sports Car, Says 'S**t Happens'

When a sweeper was about to start the generator, the leopard jumped on him, causing him to scream. Some other workers reached there and attacked the leopard with batons, following which it climbed a tree and entered an institute campus, an official said.

In a CCTV footage, the animal was seen inside the residence of the senior superintended of police as well, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI. He said five teams of the forest department have been pressed into service for combing and catching the animal.

“Our neighbours spotted the animal roaming outside their houses and they raised an alert. Since Monday night, all stray dogs in the area have been barking continuously. When the leopard came, children playing in the park ran to their homes. After some time, the leopard jumped the boundary wall and went to the school area, which has large fields and has thick vegetation,” Ajay Audhichya, a resident of Raj Kunj told HT.

DM Pandey has now urged the residents to live inside their houses as precautionary measure till the big cat is trapped by the forest department’s teams.

Earlier, leopard has also been spotted in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali and Bhorpura.

(With PTI inputs)