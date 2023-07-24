Home

Caught-On-Camera: Python Gobbles Up Cobra In Crazy Viral Video From Mysuru | Watch

The insane 21-second viral clip, which is doing the rounds on the internet, shows a large python devouring a cobra whole.

Screengrab from the viral video

New Delhi: It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there; apparently it’s also a snake-eat-snake world as this crazy video from Mysuru, which is going viral on social media platforms, shows. The insane 21-second viral clip, which is doing the rounds on the internet, shows a large python devouring a cobra whole.

According to local media reports, this otherworldly occurrence which is usually witnessed in the wild, happened on Sunday in Karnataka’s Mysuru and was caught on camera by stunned locals.

Watch the video here:

Visuals of a snake gobbling up another snake in Mysuru have gone viral.#snakes #Mysuru #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/rsVO9hATha — NewsFirst Prime (@NewsFirstprime) July 24, 2023

In another video, also from Mysuru, a snake can be seen a piece of cloth in Daddahalli area while yet another clip shows a cobra gulping down a slipper in JP Nagar area of Mysuru. The viral video clip shows the venomous snake trying to swallow a slipper with its mouth wide open.

Snake-couple caught ‘romancing’

Meanwhile, recently a video came to the fore showing a pair of snakes ‘romancing’ in the middle of the road in an unknown village somewhere in India.

The viral video shared on YouTube by a channel called Sun Videos shows the two snakes coiled up together and making love without a care in the world. The two serpents are seen engrossed in lovemaking and are seen lifting their bodies in the air repeatedly.

However, the serpent couple’s romantic session comes to an abrupt halt as they are attacked by a pack of stray dogs. The snakes noticed the dogs inching closer and realising the danger, they slither into a roadside bush and resumed their love-making.

Soon, a biker witnesses this and tries to get close to the reptilians while some villagers also reach the scene. Seeing themselves surrounded by people, the snakes seem to be getting aggressive. Sensing trouble, the serpents switch to attack mode and stand in the middle of the road with their hoods spread.

Later in the video, the snakes are seen going back into the forest as disappear from the scene while the villagers also leave.

The video quickly went viral on various social media platforms and has garnered thousands of likes and views since it was shared.

