Caught on CCTV: 90-second video sparks Gurugram police to act; What happened inside DLF Camellias? WATCH

The investigation found that the alleged assault took place on July 24 at The Camellias. An FIR was subsequently registered against the woman.

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Caught on CCTV: 90-second video sparks Gurugram police to act; What happened inside DLF Camellias? WATCH

A 52-year-old woman was arrested in Gurugram after a video allegedly showing her assaulting her domestic worker inside a luxury apartment was widely shared on social media. The woman, who lives in DLF Camellias on Golf Course Road in Sector 42, was booked under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). She was later granted police bail after agreeing to cooperate with the investigation.

The nearly 90-second video was secretly recorded by a neighbour from another apartment. The footage shows the domestic worker near a kitchen shelf before she tries to leave the area. The woman walks out, Ruchira Sachdeva allegedly follows her, grabs her by the hair and pulls her back into the kitchen. She then appears to confront and scold the domestic worker over an issue. The video further shows Sachdeva allegedly hitting the woman with a mobile phone in her hand. She also appears to threaten the domestic worker during the confrontation.

WATCH: Woman slaps domestic help with phone, pulls her hair in Gurugram; Video surfaces

This video is from a high-end society in Gurugram, where an owner was seen torturing and harassing her domestic worker for no reason. Just because you pay your house help doesn’t mean you own them or have the right to mistreat them. They are not your slaves. Such people must… — LuckyRohilla (@luckyRohillaa) August 10, 2026

According to Gurugram Police, officers at the Sushant Lok police station took action after noticing the video on social media. Police began investigating the matter on their own after the footage gained attention online.

The investigation found that the alleged assault took place on July 24 at The Camellias. An FIR was subsequently registered against the woman.

The domestic worker is a Nepalese national and had reportedly been working at the woman’s home for nearly two years.

Police said the woman and the domestic worker had an argument over work, following which the worker left the job on July 27.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the alleged assault and are examining the video and other available evidence as part of the case.

A Gurugram Police spokesperson said the initial inquiry found that the woman seen being assaulted was employed as a domestic worker at the accused woman’s home. She had left the job on July 27 after an argument related to work.

Reportedly, the domestic worker has since returned to her hometown in Nepal. A relative had earlier told the police that she had not made any complaint against her employer and did not want to take the matter forward.

The domestic worker has also reportedly given a written request asking for the video to be taken down from social media platforms.

However, police said they decided to investigate the matter after taking suo motu cognisance of the video when it went viral online. This means the police began the case on their own without waiting for a formal complaint.

Officials are now checking the circumstances of the incident and verifying the video, including its context and authenticity.

(With agency inputs)