Bengaluru: In a spine-chilling incident, a woman from Bengaluru killed her four-year-old mentally challenged daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of a building. The accused, a dentist, thought that her child, who was also unable to speak, had proved to be an impediment to her progress in career, according to the police. A CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused walking in the balcony with her daughter and then throwing her down. Later, the accused identified as Sushma Bharadwaj, also tried to kill herself by attempting to jump from the balcony, but was rescued by neighbours.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Miraculously Escapes As Concrete Footpath Cracks Open Under Him, Internet Left Stunned | Watch

The incident had taken place on Thursday in the limits of Sampangiram Nagar police station in Bengaluru.

Notably, the couple resided on the fourth floor of the Advaith Ashraya apartment in CKC Garden. Previously too, Sushma had tried to abandon her daughter at a railway station. Upon learning of it, Kiran immediately rushed to the station and found their daughter, the police said.

After the horrific footage surfaced on social media, she has been arrested. Police explained that Sushma’s arrest came following a complaint against her by her husband Kiran.

(With Agency Inputs)