Caught on CCTV: Man disguised as beggar walks into shop, steals Rs 1.5 lakh phone in shocking theft in Karnataka

The theft was discovered after the phone was found missing. The shop staff then checked the store's CCTV footage, which reportedly showed the suspect carrying out the theft.

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A man posing as a beggar stole a smartphone worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from a mobile store in Karnataka’s Belagavi, police said. The incident took place at a mobile shop in the Goaves area of Belagavi while store employees were present. According to reports, the accused entered the shop pretending to ask for alms. While inside the store, he allegedly stole an expensive smartphone and left without raising suspicion.

The theft was discovered after the phone was found missing. The shop staff then checked the store’s CCTV footage, which reportedly showed the suspect carrying out the theft.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused and track his whereabouts.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Tilakwadi Police Station.