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Caught on CCTV: Man disguised as beggar walks into shop, steals Rs 1.5 lakh phone in shocking theft in Karnataka

The theft was discovered after the phone was found missing. The shop staff then checked the store's CCTV footage, which reportedly showed the suspect carrying out the theft.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: July 15, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Caught on CCTV: Man disguised as beggar walks into shop, steals Rs 1.5 lakh phone in shocking theft in Karnataka

A man posing as a beggar stole a smartphone worth around Rs 1.5 lakh from a mobile store in Karnataka’s Belagavi, police said. The incident took place at a mobile shop in the Goaves area of Belagavi while store employees were present. According to reports, the accused entered the shop pretending to ask for alms. While inside the store, he allegedly stole an expensive smartphone and left without raising suspicion.

The theft was discovered after the phone was found missing. The shop staff then checked the store’s CCTV footage, which reportedly showed the suspect carrying out the theft.

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Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials are examining the CCTV footage to identify the accused and track his whereabouts.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Tilakwadi Police Station.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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