New Delhi: As students across India wait with bated breath for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday shared a hilarious tweet assuring parents that the results will be out soon. Inspired by the popular web series ‘The Family Man’, the CBSE’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday shared a message asking parents to relax and not to be a ‘minimum parent’.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date & Time LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results Coming Soon, Says CBSE | LATEST News Updates

In response, Chellam sir, played by Uday Mahesh asks him to be patient and says “Don’t be a minimum parent Sri, be optimistic. Jald hi ayega. (It will come soon).” The meme refers to Bajpayee’s character Srikant Tiwari, who is annoyed by his boss asking him not to be a ‘minimum guy’.

The meme has goner viral, raking up thousands of views and comments.

While there is no official confirmation on the date and time of CBSE results 2021, the scores are expected to be out latest by July 31, 2021 on the board’s official website- cbseresults.nic.in. The result will be prepared as per the alternative assessment scheme. Recently, when enquired about the date and time of CBSE results, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advised students to check the official notification only for updates on CBSE 10th, 12th results 2021.

This year, CBSE exams for classes 10 and 12 were cancelled in wake of the pandemic and the board decided to declare results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy. Class 10th students will be assessed based on their marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level. Class 12th students, on the other hand, will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in classes 10 and 11.